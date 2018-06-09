Weekly inflation up by 0.21pc

Islamabad

The weekly inflation for the week ended on June 7, for the combined income group witnessed increase of 0.21 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 223.91 points against 223.44 points registered in the previous week, according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Similarly, as compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review increased by 1.51 percent. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 was also increased by 0.19 percent as it went up from 208.29 points in the previous week to 208.68 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8,001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs35,000 also increased by 0.20 percent, 0.21 percent, 0.22 percent and 0.21 percent respectively. During the week under review average prices of 6 items registered decrease, while that of 15 items increased with the remaining 32 items’ prices unchanged.

The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included wheat flour, eggs, masoor pulse, wheat, moong pulse and gram pulse. The items which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes, onions, potatoes, bananas, chicken, sugar, shirting, red chilly, beef, gur (Jaggery), garlic, LPG cylinder, vegetable ghee (loose) mustard oil and mash pulse.—APP