Weekly inflation surges by 0.29% WoW

Islamabad: Weekly inflation in the country surged by 0.29% on a week-on-week basis, with a major increase being recorded in food items, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said in a report on Friday.

According to the Bureau’s report on weekly inflation, during the week that ended on October 6, the SPI (Sensitive Price Index)-based inflation recorded an increase of 0.29%.

“During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33%) items increased, 14 (27.45%) items decreased and 20 (39.22%) items remained stable,” the report said.

A significant increase was observed in the prices of the following food items: Tomatoes (27.40%), Onions (10.22%), Bananas (2.24%), and Powdered Milk (1.18%).

On the other hand decrease observed in the prices of Petrol (5.29%), Pulse Masoor (5.16%), Potatoes & Diesel (4.87%) each, LPG (4.49%), Pulse Gram (3.06%), Pulse Mash (1.67%), Pulse Moong (0.98%), Garlic (0.73%), Chicken (0.52%), Mustard Oil (0.45%), Wheat Flour (0.36%), Cooking Oil 5 litre (0.22%) and Vegetable Ghee 2.5Kg (0.08%).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 29.44%, Tomatoes (305.60%), Onions (167.80%), Diesel (92.08%), Petrol (76.07%), Pulse Gram (70.02%), Pulse Masoor (64.65%), Cooking Oil 5 liter (61.43%), Mustard Oil (61.21%), Washing Soap (60.68%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (57.66%), Pulse Mash (55.50%), Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (55.37%) and Pulse Moong (48.34%), while decrease observed in the prices of Electricity for Q1 (45.61%), Chillies Powder (42.08%), Sugar (18.09%) and Gur (3.16%).

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. It comprises 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of Pakistan.

