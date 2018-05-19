Weekly inflation rises 0.93pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 17 for the combined income groups increased by 0.93 percent as compared to previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 229.53 points against 227.37 points last week, according to data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 2.7 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 also increased by 0.83 percent as it went up from 210.74 points in the previous week to 212.48 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001 to 12,000, Rs 12,001 to 18,000, and Rs 18,001 to 35,000 and above 35,000 increased by 0.88 percent, 0.93 percent, 0.95 percent and 0.95 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 4 items registered decrease, while 21 items increased with the remaining 28 items prices unchanged.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included garlic, wheat flour, pulse mash, and pulse moong.

The items, which registered increase in prices included bananas, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, chicken farm, match box, tea, salt powder (loose), rice irri-6, wheat, beef, mutton, eggs (farm), milk fresh, LPG cylinder, vegetable ghee (tin), vegetable ghee (loose), red chilly powder, gur, sugar, and pulse masoor.

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included rice basmati (broken), bread plain, curd, powdered milk, mustard oil, cooking oil (tin), pulse gram, cooked pulses, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn printed, georgette, gents shoes, ladies shoes, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood whole, electric bulb, washing soap, petrol, Hi Speed Diesel, telephone local call charges, and bathing soap.