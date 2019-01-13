Weekly inflation rises 0.4%

Islamabad

Weekly inflation for the week ended on December 10 for the combined income group posted an increase of 0.40 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 238.81 points against 237.85 points registered in the previous week and in the lowest income group the indicator also increased from 220.11 points in last week to 221.23 points, said latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here on Saturday. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 6.19 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased by 3.42 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs 35000 per month increased by 0.47 percent, 0.45 percent, 0.41percent , and 0.34 percent respectively. During the week under review, average prices of four items registered decrease, while that of 24 items increased with the remaining 25 items’ prices unchanged.

The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included LPG cylinder, chicken, potatoes, and tomatoes.

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included garlic, sugar, onions, gur, eggs, cooking oil, beef, pulse masoor, bananas, mutton, pulse gram, rice basmati, firewood whole, rice irri, vegetable ghee (tin), tea, vegetable ghee (loose), pulse mash, pulse moong, curd, wheat, red chilly, wheat flour, and milk fresh.—APP

