Weekly inflation rises 0.31pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 10 for the combined income groups witnessed increase of 0.31 percent as compared to previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 224.47 points against 223.77 points last week, according data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 1.81 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups. Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 also increased by 0.17 percent as it went up from 210.39 points in the previous week to 210.74 points in the week under review.