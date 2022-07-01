Weekly inflation reaches 32pc: PBS

Islamabad: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), in its weekly inflation report, stated that during the week that ended on June 30, the prices of 28 increased out of 51 essential items.

According to the data by the PBS, the weekly inflation surged 3.63 per cent week-on-week and 32 per cent year-on-year.

A major increase was recorded in the prices of food items as per the report. Prices of tomatoes increased by 31 per cent during the week.

Only six items recorded a decrease in prices, including chicken, banana, vegetable ghee, garlic, wheat flour and mustard oil.

However, during the past year, prices of hi-speed diesel, petrol and onions recorded 130, 106, 114 per cent increase respectively.

It is pertinent to mention that the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. SPI comprises 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

