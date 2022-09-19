Weekly inflation posts slight fall of 0.19pc

Islamabad: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) reported a decrease of 0.19% during the week ending on September 15, according to a report from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), which resulted in a minor decrease in weekly inflation.

According to the Bureau, out of 51 goods, 30 (58.82%) saw price increases during the week under review, while 10 (19.61%) saw price decreases. The prices of 11 (21.57%) items remained steady.

The article also stated that “the SPI for the week ended on September 15, 2022, registered a decline of 0.19%.”

The weekly inflation rate, however, was 40.58% on an annual basis.

Major Weak-on-Weak price drop

Onions 16.24%

Tomatoes 9.84%

LPG 2.62%

Major Weak-on-Weak price increase

Tea Lipton 190 gm 6.30%

Pulse Moong (Washed) 3.46%

Eggs 2.54

Major Year-on-Year increase

Tomatoes 171.50%

Diesel 105.12%

Petrol Super 90.73%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. It comprises 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.