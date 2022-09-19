Weekly inflation posts slight fall of 0.19pc

By
Web Desk
-
15

Islamabad: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) reported a decrease of 0.19% during the week ending on September 15, according to a report from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), which resulted in a minor decrease in weekly inflation.

According to the Bureau, out of 51 goods, 30 (58.82%) saw price increases during the week under review, while 10 (19.61%) saw price decreases. The prices of 11 (21.57%) items remained steady.

The article also stated that “the SPI for the week ended on September 15, 2022, registered a decline of 0.19%.”

Inflation soars past 27% in August; highest in 49 years

The weekly inflation rate, however, was 40.58% on an annual basis.

Major Weak-on-Weak price drop

  • Onions 16.24%
  • Tomatoes 9.84%
  • LPG 2.62%

Major Weak-on-Weak price increase

  • Tea Lipton 190 gm 6.30%
  • Pulse Moong (Washed) 3.46%
  • Eggs 2.54

Major Year-on-Year increase

  • Tomatoes 171.50%
  • Diesel 105.12%
  • Petrol Super 90.73%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. It comprises 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

Previous articleDavis Cup final eight confirmed
Next articlePunjab govt files terror cases against Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR