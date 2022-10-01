Weekly inflation in Pakistan surges by 0.94% WoW

Islamabad: Weekly inflation in the country surged by 0.94% on a week-on-week basis, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said in a report on Friday.

According to the Bureau’s report on weekly inflation, during the week that ended on September 29, the SPI recorded an increase of 0.94%. Out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.22%) items increased, 10 (19.61%) items decreased, while prices of 21(41.17%) items remained stable, the PBS said.

During the week, an increase was observed in the prices of food items, Onions (47.77%), Tomatoes (30.29%), Tea Lipton (2.50%), Bread (1.74%); and non-food item, Washing Soap (1.13%).

On the other hand, a decrease was observed in the prices of LPG (4.14%), Wheat Flour (2.99%), Pulse Masoor (1.59%), Bananas (1.50%), Cooking Oil 5 litre (1.12%), Sugar (0.60%), Garlic (0.22%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5Kg (0.17%) and Vegetable Ghee 1Kg and Potatoes (0.13%) each.

Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, a 30.62% increase in prices was observed compared to the same week last year.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. It comprises 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of Pakistan.

