Weekly inflation goes up by 0.37pc

Islamabad

The weekly inflation for the week ended on September, 27 for the combined income group witnessed increase of 0.37 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 229.17 points against 228.33 points registered in the previous week, according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Similarly, as compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review increased by 1.76 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 was also increased by 0.35 percent as it went up from 216.64 points in the previous week to 217.39 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8,001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs35,000 also increased by 0.32 percent, 0.34 percent, 0.36 percent and 0.4 percent respectively. During the week under review average prices of 04 items registered decrease, while that of 18 items increased with the remaining 31 items’ prices unchanged.

The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included LPG cylinder, garlic, red chilly powder, and pulse mash.

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included cigarettes, potatoes, eggs, tomatoes, chicken farm, pulse moong, wheat, pulse gram, onions, wheat flour, bananas, gur, mustard oil, sugar, vegetable ghee, cooked beef, and cooked pulses. The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included rice basmati (broken), rice (irri-6), bread (plain), beef, mutton, milk fresh, curd, powdered milk, cooking oil (tin), vegetable ghee (tin), salt powder, tea, tea prepared, long cloth, shirting, lawn printed, georgette, gents sandal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood whole, electricity bulb, washing soap, petrol, match box, Hi Speed Diesel, telephone call charges, and bathing soap.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp