Weekly inflation falls 0.03pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on February 08 for the combined income groups witnessed a nominal decrease of 0.03 percent as compared to previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 222.31 points against 222.38 points last week, according to latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 1.66 per cent. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 also decreased by 0.13 percent as it went down from 211.10 points in the previous week to 210.82 points in the week under review. As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001 to 12,000, Rs 12,001 to 18,000, and Rs 18,001 to 35,000 also decreased by 0.09 percent, 0.06 percent, and 0.03 percent while SPI for income groups of above Rs 35000 increased by 0.01 percent. During the week under review, average prices of 14 items registered decrease, while 08 items increased with the remaining 31 items? prices unchanged.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included onions, eggs (farm), pulse mash (washed), LPG cylinder, pulse gram, potatoes, pulse masoor, bathing soap, wheat flour, sugar, pulse mmoong, cooking oil (tin), vegetable ghee (tin), and red chilly powder (loose). The items, which registered increase in prices included bananas, tomatoes, chicken (farm), garlic, gur, beef, vegetable ghee (loose), and mutton.