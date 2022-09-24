Weekly inflation drops by 8.11% WoW

Islamabad: Weekly inflation in the country showed respite as it dropped by 8.11% on a week-on-week basis, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said in a report on Friday.
According to the Bureau’s report on weekly inflation, during the week that ended on September 22, the SPI recorded a decrease of 8.11%. Out of 51 items, prices of 26 (50.98%) items increased, 10 (19.61%) items decreased, while prices of 15 (29.41%) items remained stable, the PBS said.
A decrease was observed in the prices of food items, Tomatoes (8.15%), Bananas (1.90%), Garlic (1.31%), Pulse Masoor (0.99%), Cooking Oil 5 litre (0.78%), Onions (0.46%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5Kg (0.34%) and Vegetable Ghee 1Kg (0.06%), non-food items, Electricity for Q1 (64.23%) and LPG (3.82%).
On the other hand, an increase was observed in the prices of Wheat Flour (22.47%), Tea Lipton (6.42%), Chicken (4.52%), Pulse Gram (2.54%), Bread (2.36%), Cigarettes (1.82%), Rice Basmati Broken (1.51%), Potatoes (1.45%), Pulse Moong (1.31%) and Rice Irri 6/9 (1.07%).
However, on a year-on-year basis, a 29.28% increase in prices was observed compared to the same week last year.
The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. It comprises 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.