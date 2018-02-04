Weeklong exhibition begins to highlight Indian brutalities in IOK

Rawalpindi

In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, a weeklong photographic exhibition began at the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) to highlight the Indian brutalities and human rights abuses in IOK.

While Inaugurating the Exhibition, Member National Assembly (MNA), Tahira Aurangzeb said Kashmir was the un- finished agenda of the partition, and the world community should play its role in ending human rights violations and forcing India to implement the United Nations resolution that gives Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

Over 100 pictures showcasing human rights violations after the brutal killing of Burhan Wani were exhibited on the occasion.

RAC Director Waqar Ahmed said the exhibition is part of an awareness campaign about the brutal actions of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris who want their right to self-determination.

He said the Council has arranged a number of events to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day, including theatrical performances by schoolchildren to highlight the issue.—APP