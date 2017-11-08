Week-long programme by NPC on Allama Iqbal

The Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) would hold week-long programme to celebrate birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal from November 9 to 15 here at Aiwan-i-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park.

The event will be taken off November 9 with thought provoking lectures on the topic “Tameer-e-Pakistan, Fikr-e-Iqbal ki Roshani Main” to be presided over by Irfan Siddiqui, Advisor to PM on National History and Literary Heritage.

Renowned Iqbal scholars Professor Fatah Muhammad Mailk, Dr Talib Sial and Professor Ayub Sabir will deliver lectures to elaborate different shaded and aspects of the topic.—APP

