Week-long immunization drive from tomorrow

Rawalpindi

The District Health Authority will launch a week-long national immunization campaign(EPI) to create awareness among women about healthcare of child and make the society healthier.

The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) is a disease prevention activity aiming at reducing illness, disability and mortality from childhood diseases preventable by immunization.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Health Dr Sohail Chaudary told APP here on Sunday that lady health workers would go door-to-door under the campaign being launched from April 24 to 30 and educate women about child health and taking preventive measures for infant’s health. —APP