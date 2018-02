Rawalpindi

A week long of events would be held in all tehsils of the district to highlight the initiatives of Punjab government taken in the health sector. According to details ,a week-long activities including exhibitions, walks, thematic competitions in educational institutions and Sehat Melas would be held from February 19 to 25.

Moreover banners and hoardings regarding health care would also be displayed to highlight the achievements of Punjab government in the health sector.—APP