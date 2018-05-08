Week-long artisans workshop starts at Lok Virsa

A week-long artisans workshop has started here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Monday.

The purpose of seven-day workshop is to introduce these artisans to modern and innovative techniques of skills refinement, presentation and marketing which will enable them to upsell their work meeting the challenges of modern day economy. The skills which will be included are Ajrak making, beads work, Swati & Kashmiri shawl embroidery, Kashmiri wood carving, Gabba,Truck art, Stone Carving, Lacquer Art, Wood Mirror Frames,Pottery, among other.

Famed designer Ehtasham ul Haq is the principle mentor for the seven days workshop. He is National College of Arts (NCA) graduate and recently retired as Director “Sanat Zar – Social Welfare”, Ministry of Punjab.

He has a rich experience in conducting similar workshops with artisans on innovative designing in various districts of South Punjab.

Few other renowned guest artists would also deliver lectures on design improvements during the workshop. Our marketing expert would also provide the mentoring on marketing. An effort will also be made to gather together a good variety of all artisans to enable them to cross fertilize the ideas by taking inspiration from each other on designing and marketing.—APP

