Weeds decrease 42% wheat production

Faisalabad

The farmers should make proper arrangements for timely removal of weeds as it badly affect the yield which cause reduction in wheat production up to 42 percent.

A spokesman of the agriculture department told APP here Sunday that the weeds not only reduce the quantity of crop production but also play a major role for damaging quality of the grains.

He said that after comprehensive survey, the agricultural experts observed that the weeds cause up to 42 percent production loss in wheat crop, 41 percent loss in cotton crop, 39 percent loss in rice crop, 35 percent loss in sugarcane crop, 47 percent loss in maize crop, 55 percent in pulses, 45 percent loss in oil-seed crops and 89 percent production loss in vegetable crops.

The weeds not only absorb nutrients of the crop plants but also provide suitable environment to pests which are injurious to the crop production.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp