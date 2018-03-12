Weed eradication drive to benefit farmers

Lahore

On special directives of Muhammad Mahmood, Secretary Agriculture, Punjab department will start campaign for weed eradication from 12th to 17th March, 2018. All employees of Agriculture Department will participate to eradicate noxious weeds. The Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) will set up committees at village level to make the forthcoming weed eradication campaign a success. The committees will comprise lumberdar, patwaris, officials of the provincial agriculture department and notables from other segments of the society. The committees will support the farmers in the process of eradication of weeds from the farms. They will also collaborate with other social welfare organizations to educate the growers about damages caused by weeds. The decision to launch a six-day ‘eradicate weeds-increase production’ campaign in the province as part of off-season management formula. The main target of all these steps from Government of Punjab is to increase the overall profitability of farmers .This planned campaign which was designed to eradicate the on farm weeds posing serious threats to the profitability of small farmers.—PR