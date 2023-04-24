Wedding pictures of Komal Rizvi’s dreamy Barat ceremony go viral          

Pakistani actress, songwriter, and TV host Komal Rizvi has got hitched to US-based tech tycoon S. Ali Uppal in an intimate ceremony held in the United States.

As fans and social media users were waiting for the wedding pictures of the Hawaayen star, the actor shared a photo dump, sharing loved-up snaps from the private ceremony.

The glimpse shared by Rizvi shows inside from the private affair which was attended by close family and friends. The bride opted a traditional red bridal outfit and was looking adorable, and the groom goes with a classic white sherwani.

On photo sharing platform, she posted heartfelt clip of the event with the caption “With a heart overwhelmed with gratitude, love, joy and humility… I want to express how unbelievably blessed and special I feel to have these moments I can cherish in my mind and heart and soul till my last breath. Alhamdulillah”.

Courtesy: komalrizviofficial/Instagram

The couple looked stunning on their wedding day, dressed in their finest attire. Komal chose a traditional red Eastern outfit for the occasion.

For the unversed, Rizvi sets herself free from an abusive marriage. Narrated her ordeal in a podcast, she revealed that her previous marriage was marred by abuse from her husband.

The Coke Studio singer hailed from Karachi. She started her career as a child artist and made her acting debut in the TV serial back in 90s. Rizvi rose to fame with her music and hosted several TV shows. She also released several albums, including Komal and Romeo.