ISLAMABAD – Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf with Muzna Masood get hitched in a dreamy ceremony, however, Green Shirts were missing from the wedding celebrations.

The wedding pictures and videos went viral on social media. Clips from the event show speedster donning a black sherwani while Muzna looks gorgeous in traditional red attire.

As close friends and family attended the event, PCB barred national team players to travel to Islamabad from Karachi in the wake of bad weather conditions as the team is planning to visit Sri Lanka over the weekend, for the Test series.

Shaheen Afridi and the boys send Haris best wishes in a video clip.

Earlier this week, the wedding celebrations were kicked off with a Qawwali and Mehndi event.