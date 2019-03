Staff Reporter

K-Electric teams along with Law-Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) disconnected B&G (Bride and Groom) Banquet Hall in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Block 16, on account of unpaid dues close to PKR 8.7 million and dismantled an illegal network of hook connections which was powering the marriage hall.

During another raid in Johar, Block-3A, a consumer who had defaulted on electricity bills worth PKR 0.9 million was also disconnected and illegal “kunda” connections were removed.

Share on: WhatsApp