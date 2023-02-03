Wedding bells ring! Shaheen Shah-Ansha Afridi tie the knot in intimate ceremony

KARACHI – The wait has come to an end as the top Pakistani pacer has tied the knot with Ansha Afridi, the daughter of Shahid Afridi, in an intimate ceremony on Friday.

In today’s ceremony, the Nikkah of Shaheen Afridi with Ansha took place, while the rest of the wedding festivities will be held later.

Pre-wedding festivities kicked off earlier this week while a number of people including top cricketers and sports fraternity members appeared to grace the event.

Shaheen and his family members earlier landed in the port city for Nikkah while glimpses from the upcoming event have been shared on the internet. The wedding becomes the talk of the town as #Nikkah and #ShaheenShahAfridi are trending on social sites.

Amid the hype, several cricketers also took to social to extend wishes to the groom-to-be for his big day.

Haris Rauf leads wishes

Afridi, 22, got engaged to Ansha around two years ago, and now the duo is getting hitched as the pace spearhead will get busy with PSL-8 in days to come. As the key pacer has completed his rehabilitation period, he will appear in the coming series.

Shaheen gets candid about his wedding

Born in a family of 7, Afridi is the youngest of the lot and arguably, the most skilled in his sibling when it comes to cricket. He expressed his wish to marry Ansha Afridi during his interview with a local TV publication.

