Wedding bells ring for Shadab Khan, and Malika Saqlain (See pictures)

ISLAMABAD – The wedding bells are all set to chime for Pakistan’s vice-captain Shadab Khan.

Rumors has it that Baraat and Walima ceremonies will be held on February 9 and 10 in Islamabad as fans are eagerly waiting for the pictures from the upcoming events.

Amid speculations, a digital invitation card has surfaced online, showing the couple’s name and family members. It also asked the guests not to carry mobile phones in light of family privacy.

Pressing start on their wedding festivities, several pictures of Shadab surfaced in which he can be seen trying on his attire for the big day.

Here’s a glimpse of the wedding preparations:

Pictures courtesy: Da Artist Wedding Photography

Last month, Shadab tied the knot with the daughter of Saqlain Mushtaq – Pakistan’s cricket great and former interim head coach.

In a social media post, the star player said “Alhamdulilah today was my Nikah. It is a big day in my life and the start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those of my wife and our families. Prayers and love for all.” he wrote.

Tis the season, several cricketers tied the knot including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shan Masood, and others.