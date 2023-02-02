Wedding bells for Shaheen Shah, and Ansha Afridi!

PESHAWAR – Tis the season, several Pakistani cricketers tied the knot and the latest member to join the wedding squad is Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is all set to marry Ansha Afridi, the second eldest daughter of the country’s former interim chief Shahid Afridi.

Shaheen Afridi, who rose up the ranks in the national squad in a short time, now arrived in the city of lights Karachi to tie the knot with Ansha, two years after engaging the daughter of Afridi, who lately remained busy in the new Cricket Board committee.

The Nikkah ceremony of the duo will be held tomorrow on Friday and is expected to be attended by top cricket stars.

Amid the reports, an electronic invitation for the ceremony surfaced featuring their Nikkah date. Here’s a look at the digital invitation.

It is to be noted that Shaheen will get hitched to Ansha tomorrow and the rest of the ceremonies including Rukhsati will take place in the coming year.

The duo was engaged two years back and the pacer revealed that it was his wish to marry Ansha.

The last couple of months witnessed the wedding of several players including Haris Rauf, Shan Masood, and Shadab Khan who tied the knot.

Last month, Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa also tied the knot, which was also attended by Shaheen Shah Afridi.