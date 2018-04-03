WECON held on investment funding opportunities

Staff Reporter

Lahore

WECON (Women Entrepreneurship Conference) is a joint initiative of Change Mechanics (Pvt) Ltd and GOAL Trainings. In it’s second year, WECON’18 was sponsored by USAID: Punjab Youth Workforce Development Project was organized at the University of Central Punjab (UCP) Johar Town, Lahore. This conference provided not only learning but also networking opportunities for future collaboration among startup ecosystem enablers and key stakeholders. Besides Key Note sessions, the day-long conference had panel discussion on the topics of inclusion and investment and funding opportunities.

Four parallel breakout sessions were also organized within the conference to provide an impressive learning workshop experience, on subjects of business modeling, design thinking, storytelling and traits of successful entrepreneurship. WECON also hosted a pitch session for Women led Start-ups and winner startup won the prize money of Rs 50,000 sponsored by Mera Maan (Pvt Ltd). This year WECON awards were also launched for the first time, to recognize inspiring female entrepreneurs in the categories of best; Woman Led startup, Woman Micro entrepreneur, Woman Social entrepreneur and Woman Supporting Women award. WECON management since its inception is fostering inspiration among conference attendees by sharing inspiring women stories who has defied all the odds and have exceptional achievement to their credit.

The diverse speakers list included: keynotes by Shahnaz Kapadia, Qaiser Nadeem (Chief of Party USAID: Punjab Workforce Development Project), and Amjad Saqib (Founder Akhuwat) while, Investors Lounge was led by leading investors such as Humayun Mazhar, CEO of Cresventures, Khurram Zafar, CEO of 47 Ventures, Murtaza Zaidi, Director NIC Peshawar. Whereas the panel discussion revolved around the conference theme; inclusion and eminent panelists include, Neelam Azmat, Salwa Akhtar, Farzana Yaqoob, Marium Mohyuddin, Sumera Abassi and Aqida Kaleem.