Webinar organized to honour first Kazakh President Nazarbayev

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob attended a webinar jointly organized by Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Islamabad and Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad on the topic of ‘The Leadership Phenomenon of the first President of Kazakhstan His Excellency Elbasy N. Nazarbayev’.

The session was commenced with the opening remarks by Major General Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery HI (M), (Retd), President CGSS. He stated that it is an honour for CGSS to organize this webinar dedicated to H.E. Nursultan Nazarbayev, the national leader of Kazakhstan. Pakistan has very close ties with Kazakhstan. Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize the newly independent state of Kazakhstan and the diplomatic linkage between the two countries formally begun in 1992, with the official visit of H.E. Nursultan Nazarbayev to Pakistan. Kazakhstan has made great socio-economic progress under the dynamic leadership of H.E. Nazarbayev. The current President of Kazakhstan, Mr Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is following the guidelines and framework of H.E. Nazarbayev thereby setting the country on the path of progress and development.