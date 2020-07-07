Webinar on Kashmir decries world’s inaction over Indian brutalities

Islamabad

Speakers at a webinar has said that the Narendar Modi led fascist government has shamelessly used Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to extend its illegal lockdown in Kashmir besides intensifying its brutal atrocities against the Kashmiris in the disputed territory.

The event was organized by Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) in collaboration with World Muslim Congress (WMC) on the sidelines of 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The webinar titled ‘Freedom of Expression during Pandemic’ was attended and addressed by British parliamentarian Mr. Khalil Mehmmod, the UK’s shadow minister Mr. Sulman Alyas Khan, Human Rights activists from South Africa Ms. Claire Biddwell, Mr. Hassan Ashraf, UK, veteran Human Rights activists from Lebanon Lyndia Cannan, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi and others.—KMS