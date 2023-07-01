LAHORE – Local metrological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of Punjab during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Faisalabad, Jhang, TT Singh, Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Mianwali, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahim Yar Khan during Saturday night.

Rain-wind Thunderstorm is also expected in Murree Galliyat and surrounding during evening/night.

On Sunday, rain-wind thundershower is likely in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, and surrounding areas.

On Saturday, maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded 35 degree Celsius. Relative humidity was recorded 61 per cent.

Toba Tek Singh received 31mm rain, Bhakkar 12mm, Jhang 12mm, Noor Pur Thal 07mm, Bahawalnagar and Okara 05mm each, Khanewal and Sahiwal 02mm each.