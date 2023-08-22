PESHAWAR – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind thundershowers for parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar during the next couple of days.

As per the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan from August 22 evening/night.

The westerly wave is also likely to enter the upper parts of the country on August 23.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts of the province on Tuesday evening/night.

However, rain-wind thundershowers may occur in Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Laki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan during evening/night.

On Wednesday, hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Laki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places during the period.

In Peshawar, partly cloudy weather with rains is expected during the next couple of days. Maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 37-39 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, hot and very humid weather prevailed in most districts of the province.

However, rains occurred at few places.

Rainfall (mm): Dir (lower 31, upper 01) and Malam Jabba 01

Bannu remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 43 C.

The maximum temperature in Peshawar was recorded at 40 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 82 per cent.