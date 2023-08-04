LAHORE – Parts of the province including Lahore remained in the grip of muggy weather on Friday, causing people to sweat profusely throughout the day.

Sargodha remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 41 degree Celsius.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded 38C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 53 percent.

Maximum temperature in Lahore is likely to remain in the range of 33-37C during the next couple of days.

Rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours: Chakwal 51, Mandi Bahawaldin 31, Sialkot 21, Murree 09, Gujrat 07, Mangala 03 and Jhelum 01.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province during Friday night.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Mianwali, Sarghodha, Khushab, Kasur, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Murree and Galliyat during the period.

On Saturday, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province.

However, rain-wind/thundershower with heavy falls at isolated places is expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Mianwali, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Murree and Galliyat.