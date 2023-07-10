LAHORE – Meteorological department has forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of the province including the port city during the next 2-3 days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of Sindh including the provincial metropolis during Monday evening/night.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Murree, Galliyat and surrounding areas during (evening/night).

On Tuesday, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding areas during (evening/night).

On the following two days, mainly hot and humid weather is expected across the province.

On Monday, maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded 30 degree Celsius. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 78 percent. Maximum temperature in Lahore is likely to remain in the range of 30-34C during the next 2-3 days.

Parts of the country including the province received scattered rains during the last 24 hours.

Punjab: Attock received 60mm rain, Islamabad 18mm, Rawalpindi 02mm and Narowal 01mm.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat received 35mm rain, Mardan 26mm, Saidu Sharif 13mm, Bannu 11mm, Parachinar 10mm, Kalam 04mm and D I Khan 01mm.

Balochistan: Zhob received 12mm rain.

Kashmir: Garhidupatta received 05mm rain.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Hunza received 06mm rain, Gupis and Gilgit 01mm each.