LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms/rain for parts of Punjab including Lahore during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan.

A shallow westerly wave is also present over the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these weather systems, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of Punjab on Saturday night.

However, rain-wind thundershower is expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree and Galliyat during the period.

On Sunday, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province.

However, rain-wind thundershower is expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Murree and Galliyat.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places during the period.

Partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Lahore with maximum temperature remaining in the range of 37-39 degree Celsius.

Similar weather conditions and temperatures are expected on Monday.

On Saturday, maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded 38C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 48 per cent.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, isolated rain-thundershower occurred in northeast Punjab.

Rainfall (mm):

Lahore (Airport 26, Tajpura 02) and Narowal 01

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 44C.

Maximum temperature in Sibbi and Nokkundi was recorded 43C.