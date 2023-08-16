LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of Punjab during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province on Thursday and Friday.

However, rain-wind thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Gujranwala during Wednesday night.

On Thursday, rain-wind thundershower is expected in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Murree and Galliyat. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

Maximum temperature in Lahore is likely to remain in the range of 36-38 degree Celsius on Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

However, Gujranwala received 05 mm rain, Chakwal 02mm and Narowal 01mm.

Sargodha remained the hottest place in Punjab where mercury rose as high as 40C.

Maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded 37C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 53 per cent.