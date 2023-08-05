LAHORE – Most parts of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of sultry weather on Saturday with frequent electricity outages adding to the woes of heat-stricken people.

However, rain-thundershower occurred in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Dalbandin and Nokkundi remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 45 degree Celsius.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 53 per cent.

Maximum temperature in Lahore is likely to remain in the range of 35-38C during the next couple of days.

Rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours:

Punjab: Gujranwala 102, Islamabad (Bokra 67, Saidpur 46, Golra 45, ZP 26, AP 23), Rawalpindi (Kacheri 56, Chaklala AP 34, Shamsabad 17), Hafizabad 46, Toba Tek Singh 24, Sialkot (City 24, AP 02), Chakwal 20, Mangla 17, Gujrat 13, Murree 06, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum 04, Faisalabad 02.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (lower 54, upper 07), Malam Jabba 10, Balakot 07, Kakul, Saidu Sharif 03, Kalam 01.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 03, Gupis 02.

Kashmir: Gahridupatta 04, Muzaffarabad (city) 01.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country..

Under the influence of these weather conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the country during Saturday night.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region, upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy falls may also occur at few places in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the forecast period.

On Sunday, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region, northeast/east Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy falls may also occur at few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab and Kashmir during the forecast period.