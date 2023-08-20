LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rains for parts of the country including Lahore during Sunday evening/night.

As per the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating the upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these systems, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan during the next couple of days.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in central/south Punjab including Lahore, northeast Balochistan, north Sindh, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during Sunday evening/night.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 36-38 degree Celsius on Monday and 37-39C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

However, scattered light rain occurred in some parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 22 & Airport 17), Garhi Dupatta 04

Balochistan: Barkhan 04

Bhakkar remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 44C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 82 per cent.