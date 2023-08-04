KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered light rain/drizzle for coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi during the next couple of days.

Mainly hot and humid weather has been forecast for most parts of Sindh during the period.

Coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi received isolated drizzle on Friday.

Rest of the province remained in the grip of hot and humid weather, causing people to sweat profusely throughout the day.

Dadu remained the hottest place in Sindh where mercury rose as high as 41 degree Celsius.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded 32C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded 78 percent.

Maximum temperature in the port city is likely to remain in the range of 31-33C during the next couple of days.

Relative humidity is likely to remain in the range of 65-75 percent.