KARACHI – Parts of Sindh including Karachi are likely to receive rainfall of varying intensities during the next couple of days.

Partly cloudy weather has been forecast for the port city on Thursday evening/night. Scattered light rains are expected during the next two days, Friday and Saturday with maximum temperature hovering around 35-37 degree Celsius. Relative humidity will also remain over 60 per cent.

As per the meteorological experts, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country. Monsoon incursions from Bay of Bengal are also reaching upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Dadu, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Ghotki and surrounding areas on Thursday evening/night. Mainly hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the province,

Rains/wind-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad and Karachi on July 7 and July 8 (Friday and Saturday).

Meteorological department has warned that bursts of heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of major cities.

Moreover, loose structures like electric poles and solar panels may damage due to high velocity winds and wet conditions. Public at large is advised to stay at safe places during the period.

Met office has advised farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.