KARACHI – Mercury dropped in Karachi as the city received light rain on Sunday morning. On this, the weather turned pleasant in the metropolis.

Resident of the port city woke up to a refreshing day as showers end hot and humid weather. Malir, Defence, II Chundrigar Road, Sharea Faisal, and other areas received light rain.

Met Office predicted that the provincial capital will have cloudy weather conditions in the next 24 hours while people can expect a slight breeze.

PMD further mentioned that the maximum temperature of the city will reach between 33℃ to 35℃, while humidity will remain at 89 per cent.

PMD, in its fresh weather advisory, said that the speed of winds will be around 20 kilometres per hour.

Other parts of the country will face hot and humid weather while rain-wind along with thunderstorms is expected in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.