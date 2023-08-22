KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain/drizzle for Karachi and coastal areas during Tuesday evening/night and Wednesday and Thursday.

As per the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan from Tuesday evening/night.

A westerly wave is also likely to enter the upper parts of the country on August 23.

Under the influence of these systems, mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts of Sindh during Tuesday evening/night and the next couple of days.

However, light rain/drizzle is expected in the port city and coastal areas during Tuesday evening/night and the following two days.

In Karachi, partly cloudy weather and light rains are expected with the maximum temperature remaining in the range of 31-33 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Hyderabad, partly cloudy weather is expected with maximum temperature remaining in the range of 37-39 C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 43 C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 81 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39 C/

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 74 per cent.