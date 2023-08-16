ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for the federal capital during the next 2-3 days.

According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 2-3 days.

Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains is expected in Islamabad during Wednesday night and on the following two days.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 degree Celsius on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

However, Gujranwala received 05 mm rain, Chakwal 02mm and Narowal 01mm.

Dalbandin remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 42C.

Maximum temperature in Islamabad was recorded 36C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 63 per cent.