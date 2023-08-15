ISLAMABAD – Twin cities received scattered rains on Tuesday with experts predicting the wet spell to continue intermittently during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during next couple of days.

Partly cloudy weather with the chances of scattered rains has been forecast for Islamabad with maximum temperature remaining in the range of 32-34 degree Celsius on Wednesday and 34-36C on Thursday.

Similar weather conditions are expected in Rawalpindi with maximum temperature remaining in the range of 33-35C on Wednesday and 35-37C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Islamabad, Potohar Region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Isolated heavyfall also occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region and Kashmir during the period.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 54 & upper 02), Mir Khani 05, Cherat 04, Peshawar (City 2, Airport 01), Saidu Sharif 02, Bacha Khan Airport 01, D I Khan Airport, Drosh and Mardan 01 each

Punjab: Sialkot (City 46, Airport 41), Chakwal 40, Narowal 14, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Mangla 11 each, Jhelum 09, Kasur 06, Islamabad (City 03, Airport 01), Rawalpindi and Mandi Bahauddin 01 each

Kashmir: Rawalakot 10, Kotli 08, Muzaffarabad City 01

Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote and Skardu 01 each

Turbat remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 44C.