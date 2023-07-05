ISLAMABAD – Meteorological department has forecast widespread monsoon rains for parts of the country including twin cities during the next couple of days.

Experts have warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in low lying areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Kark, DI Khan, Kasur, Okara, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan, Zhob and Musakhel. Landslides are also likely in hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country. Moist currents from Bay of Bengal are also reaching upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Pothohar region, upper/central Punjab and Northeast Balochistan during the next 24 hours. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in parts of Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeast Balochistan during the period.

On Wednesday, rain-wind/thundershowers occurred in upper/central Punjab, Photohar region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Dadu and Dalbandin remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 47 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Sibbi was recorded 46C, Nokkundi and Jacobabad 45C.

Punjab: Lahore received 180mm rain, Gujranwala 78mm, Sialkot 72mm, Jhelum 59mm, Narowal 48mm, Mangla 42mm, Chakwal 40mm, Norporthal 38mm, Mandi Bahauddin 38mm Gujrat 33mm, Kot Addu 26mm, Murree 16mm, Kasur 11mm, Faisalabad 10mm, Hafizabad 09mm, Rawalpindi 07mm, Bhakkar 05mm and Johorabad 03mm.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 33mm, Malam Jabba 28mm, D I Khan 25mm, Balakot 20mm, Lower Dir 19mm, Bannu 18mm, Saidu Sharif 13mm, Parachinar 05mm and Lower Sir and Pattan 04mm each.

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 17mm and Rawalakot 08mm.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Hunza 03mm, Astore and Gilgit 01mm each.