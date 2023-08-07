ISLAMABAD – Parts of the country including twin cities received scattered rains during the last 24 hours, providing some relief to the heat-stricken people.

The relief, however, was short-lived as high humidity after the stoppage of rain again turned the weather sultry which caused people to sweat profusely.

The weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

Dalbandin and Nokkundi remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 44 degree Celsius.

However, rain-thundershower occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 46, Kakul 32, Upper Dir 21, Saidu Sharif, Mardan 16, Balakot 13, Drosh 05, Mir Khani 04, Patan 01.

Punjab: Hafizabad 43, Narowal 41, Sialkot (City 37, Airport 26) ), Rawalpindi (Kacheri 27, Shamsabad 22), Islamabad (Saidpur 24, Zero Point 21, Bokra, Airport 18, Golra 13), Jhelum 18, Murree, Mangla 16, Attock 15, Gujarat, 11 Chakwal 10, Mandi Bahauddin 06, Sargodha 04, Gujranwala 03.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 14, Astore, Bagrote 12, Gupis 06, Gilgit 03, Kashmir: Kotli 09, Garhi Dupatta 08, Rawalakot 07, Muzaffarabad Airport 04 and City 04.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Pothohar region, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during Monday afternoon/evening/night.

On Tuesday, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Pothohar region, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.