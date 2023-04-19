Weather to remain partly cloudy

The Peshawar Meteorological Department here on Wednesday predicted partly cloudy weather in most districts of the province. The official said that rain with thunderstorms is also expected in the districts of Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Khyber and Karam and during the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall has been recorded in Kalam at 51 mm, Dir 36 mm, Chitral 27 mm and Patan 23 mm, Malam Jabba 18, Balakot 16, Tamergarh 15 and Peshawar 6 mm rain record.

The lowest temperature in the province was 2 degrees Celsius in Kalam and 6 degrees Celsius in Malam Jabba, the met department said. The official said that Peshawar recorded a minimum temperature of 18 and a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius while Chitral 11, Saidu Sharif 15, Dir 10 and Dera Ismail Khan 22 centigrade recorded.

The Met Office has forecast mainly dry weather with gusty winds in most parts of the province while partly cloudy conditions in northern parts during the next 24 hours.

However light rain may occur at isolated places in districts Barkhan and Sherani district.—APP