LAHORE – Parts of Punjab including Lahore received scattered rainfall of varying intensities on Tuesday with experts predicting the wet spell to continue during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province during next couple of days.

However, rain-wind thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Mianwali and Sargodha during Tuesday night.

Rain-wind thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Gujranwala on Wednesday.

Partly cloudy weather and scattered rains has been forecast for Lahore with maximum temperature remaining in the range of 36-38 degree Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, isolated rain-wind/thundershower occurred in parts of Punjab.

D G Khan, Faislabad and Sargodha remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 38C.

Maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded 35C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 63 per cent.

Rainfall (mm):

Sialkot (City 46, Airport 41), Chakwal 40, Narowal 14, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Mangla 11 each, Jhelum 09, Kasur 06, Islamabad (City 03, Airport 01), Rawalpindi and Mandi Bahauddin 01 each.