LAHORE – Parts of the province including Lahore received scattered rains on Thursday with experts predicting the wet spell to continue during the next couple of days.

The rains provided some relief to the people from the prevailing muggy weather.

The relief, however, was short lived as high humidity after the stoppage of rains again made the weather sultry that caused people to sweat profusely.

Rainfall (mm)

Mandi Bahauddin 32, Mangla 29, Jhelum 28, Attock 23, Narowal 12, Lahore Airport 10, Gujrat 09, Sialkot 06, Rawalpindi (Kacheri 05 and Chaklala 02).

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province during Thursday evening/night.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Pothohar region (Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal), Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Murree and Galliyat during the period.

Heavy falls may also occur at few places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot and Narowal during the period.

On Friday, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Pothohar region (Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal), Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Khushab, Murree and Galliyat.

Heavy falls are likely at isolated places in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot and Narowal during the period.