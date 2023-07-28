LAHORE – Parts of Punjab including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Friday, providing some respite to the people from the prevailing sultry weather.

However, high humidity after the stoppage of rains again turned the weather muggy that caused people to sweat profusely.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast significant rains for Punjab including Lahore with occasional gaps till July 31.

Rainfall (mm):

Lahore (Nishtar Town 65, Tajpura 09, Mughalpura 08, Jail Road 02, Gulberg and Lakshmi Chowk 01 each), Islamabad (Bokra 35, Zero Point 27, Syedpur 22, Golra 19 and Airport 18), Rawalpindi (Kachehri 48, Chaklala 49 and Shamsabad 25), Attock 47, Sialkot (City 21, Airport 07), Murree 20, Gujranwala 04, Joharabad, TT Singh, Chakwal 04, Multan, Jhang and Mandi Bahauddin 01 each.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating most parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave is also present over upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Guliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh during Friday night.

Similar weather conditions are expected in Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Dera. Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan during the period.

On Saturday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gurat, Hafizabad, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Dera. Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

Heavy falls may also occur in Murree Guliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas and flash flooding in local nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur and Faisalabad from 28th to 29th July.

Wet spell may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat and flash flooding in hill torrents of DG Khan.