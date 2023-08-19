Lahore received scattered showers on Saturday, providing some relief to the people from the prevailing muggy weather.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for the provincial metropolis during the next 24 hours (Saturday evening/night and Sunday).

As per the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan.

A weak westerly wave is also present in northern parts of the country.

Under the influence of these systems, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province during the next couple of days.

PMD has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Lahore during Saturday evening/night and on Sunday.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 36-38 degree Celsius on Sunday and 37-39C on Monday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Sargodha remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 41C.

However, some parts of the province including Lahore received scattered rains of varying intensities.

The rains, though light and scattered, provided much-needed relief to the heat-stricken people.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 73 per cent.