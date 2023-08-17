LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of Punjab during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province on Thursday and Friday.

However, rain-wind thundershower is expected in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Murree and Galliyat during Thursday night and on Friday.

Maximum temperature in Lahore is likely to remain in the range of 36-38 degree Celsius on Friday and 37-39C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in Islamabad and upper Punjab.

Rainfall (mm): Islamabad (Saidpur 59, Zero point 39, Golra 04, Bokra 01), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 18, Chaklala 11, Kacheri 02), Murree 05, Joharabad, Mangla 01.

Sargodha remained the hottest place in Punjab where mercury rose as high as 40C.

Maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded 37C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 55 per cent.