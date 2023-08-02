KARACHI – Coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi received isolated drizzle on Wednesday.

Most parts of Sindh remained in the grip of hot and humid weather, causing people to sweat profusely throughout the day.

Dadu remained the hottest place in Sindh where mercury rose as high as 41 degree Celsius.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is affecting the western and upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle is likely at isolated places in coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi during the period.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded 32C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 72 percent.

Maximum temperature in the port city is likely to remain in the range of 31-33C.